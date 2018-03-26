When is Leeds United vs Bolton Wanderers? Team news, match odds and more

Have your say

Everything you need to know as Leeds United welcome Bolton Wanderers to Elland Road on Good Friday.

What time is kick off?

The match takes place on Friday afternoon (March 30) at 15:00.

How can I watch the game?

Unfortunately the game has not been selected for live broadcast but you can stay up to date throughout the afternoon with our dedicated LIVE blog on the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Where is the game?

The game will be played at Leeds United's home ground, Elland Road.

Team news...

Leeds United midfielder Samuel Saiz looks set to miss the busy Easter period with a thigh injury, while Kemar Roofe, Liam Cooper and Andy Lonergan are fighting to be fit for Friday's fixture.

Who are the key men?

Leeds United top scorers - Pierre-Michel Lasogga (10), Kemar Roofe (9), Ezghan Alioski (6)

Bolton Wanderers top scorers - Gary Madine (10 - sold in January), Adam Le Fondre (4), Sammy Ameobi (4)

Recent form...

Leeds United - WLLDL

Bolton Wanderers - DLDDW

Last time they met...

The Whites ran out 3-2 winners on the opening day of the campaign. Kalvin Phillips opened the scoring for Leeds before Chris Wood added a second after the half hour mark. Wanderers were awarded a penalty nine minutes later but Phillips restored the two goal advantage just three minutes later.

Forward Adam Le Fondre ensured a nervy finish was on the cards for United notching with twenty minutes to go but Thomas Christiansen's men held on to give the Dane a winning start to his short stint in charge at Elland Road.

Match odds

Leeds 8/9

Draw 11/4

Bolton 4/1

(Courtesy of Oddschecker)