When are the current Leeds United squad contracted until?

Here is a full list of when the current Leeds United first-team players are out of contract at Elland Road...
Season-long loans ending this summer - Matthew Pennington, Pierre-Michel Lasogga.
2018 - Tom Pearce
2019 - Andy Lonergan, Luke Murphy, Marcus Antonsson.
2020 - Felix Wiedwald, Pablo Hernandez, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Gaetano Berardi, Kemar Roofe, Vurnon Anita, Stuart Dallas, Hadi Sacko, Tyler Denton, Mateusz Klich, Lewie Coyle.
2021 - Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Gjanni Alioski, Eunan O’Kane, Kalvin Phillips, Ronaldo Vieira, Conor Shaughnessy, Jay-Roy Grot, Samuel Saiz, Pawel Cibicki, Caleb Ekuban, Ouasim Bouy.
2022 - Pontus Jansson, Laurens De Bock, Adam Forshaw, Tyler Roberts, Yosuke Ideguchi.