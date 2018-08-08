What to expect from Leeds United in the closing days of the transfer window

Don't go to bed just yet.

Unfortunately for Leeds United fans the last few deadline day closures have failed to spring any major surprises or signings at Elland Road - but what can we expect with Thursday's permanent deadline looming?

Leeds United.

The arrival of Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road has heralded new hope in West Yorkshire and along with some fresh faces through the door a belief appears to be spreading amongst Whites fans that a serious promotion bid could be in the offing this season.

INCOMINGS

United have brought in Lewis Baker, Jamal Blackman, Jack Harrison, Barry Douglas and Patrick Bamford so far this summer following a slow start to the window. United's business has been strong with many believing a couple of additions could well be the icing on the cake.

A central defender and midfielder appear to be what the Whites are searching for with options in defence a tad light should a few injuries occur. Similarly in the heart of midfield numbers look sparse with the sale of Ronaldo Vieira mixed with an injury to Adam Forshaw which could see him sidelined for up to eight weeks.

OUTGOINGS

Marcelo Bielsa has certainly wielded the axe at Thorp Arch since his arrival earlier this summer with no less than 11 first-team faces heading out the gates on permanent or loan deals. The biggest departure though has been 20-year-old midfielder Ronaldo Vieira as he made the £7.7m switch to Serie A side Sampdoria.

What can we expect before the window slams shut?

Isn't that the million dollar question. Leeds are looking to strengthen the centre of defence and midfield specifically but if no more permanent arrivals happen before Thursday's deadline don't panic.

The loan window remains open until August 31 meaning any deals done after this week will either be temporary switches or loan deals with a view to a permanent transfer either in January or next summer.

Leeds have been discussing the possibility of bringing Everton defender Matthew Pennington back to Elland Road on loan, while interest in bringing a midfield option in is also serious.

Possible deals to be done by Leeds...

IN -

Matthew Pennington (loan deal)

Central midfielder

OUT -

Eunan O'Kane (Charlton Athletic)

Caleb Ekuban

Vurnon Anita

Yosuke Ideguchi

Ouasim Bouy