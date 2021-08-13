Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips. (Picture: PA)

The good old days of Don Revie and Billy Bremner as the swinging sixties became the richly successful seventies, maybe.

Or certainly those under Howard Wilkinson or David O’Leary before the roof fell in at Elland Road.

But the 2021-22 Premier League season really does have the makings of a special one for Leeds United.

Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

First of all there is Marcelo Bielsa, a managerial messiah who has rejuvenated a club and a community.

His pre-match press conference for Saturday’s opening game with Manchester United read like a love letter to Leeds United, the people and the city he has made his home. That love is reciprocated thousands of times over.

Secondly, there is a team of wonderful, exciting talent; from homegrown stars like Kalvin Phillips to players like Patrick Bamford and Stuart Dallas who look right at home on the Premier League stage, to exciting international imports like Raphinha and Junior Firpo.

And thirdly, it is you, the fans. Locked out of your place of worship by coronavirus since last March, 3,000 of you will head over the Pennines on Saturday and 35,000 of you, give or take, will retrace old steps, reconnect with familiar faces and rediscover old rituals when football supporters return en masse to Elland Road next Saturday for the visit of Everton.

New signing Junior Firpo (Picture: LUFC)

With those three combined – Bielsa, the players and the fans – the possibilities for the Premier League season ahead really do seem endless.