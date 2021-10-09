'What a great opportunity' - TalkSPORT host makes ridiculous claim that Newcastle should sign Leeds United ace

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United and Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The Magpies became the wealthiest club in world football on Thursday when a Saudi-backed consortium finally completed a deal to buy the club from Sports Direct magnate Mike Ashley.

Already attention has turned to who the Toon Army could look to bolster their squad with in upcoming transfer windows, and Goldstein has been quick to draw up a list of potential targets.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the outspoken host said: “I’ve written a list of players that I think they can go for.

"James Ward-Prowse is a player I think they could go for. I think Aubameyang – mercenary, but I’ve got no problem with that, by the way. Rudiger wants £400,000 a week – Chelsea aren’t going to pay that. Perfect.

"Kalvin Phillips – I know I said recently that he’s never going to leave Leeds United, but what a great opportunity.

"I’ve also written down Soucek, because I can’t see Declan Rice leaving West Ham.”

Pundit Darren Bent responded: “I think you’re right, most of them they would be able to get.

"They’re going to have to start somewhere, and they have to make a splash signing.

"The first signing Newcastle fans are going to want to see is going to be a superstar, like a Martinez from Inter Milan or something like that.”For his part, there is no suggestion that Phillips has any interest in leaving Elland Road any time soon, and there has been widespread talk of the England international signing a new deal with his boyhood club in the near future.