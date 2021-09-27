‘We’ve got to stick together’ - Leeds United debutant Charlie Cresswell looks forward after West Ham United defeat

Leeds United dropped down the table following Saturday’s loss to West Ham United at Elland Road.

The defeat allowed Newcastle United to leapfrog the Whites on goal difference, meaning that after six games, Marcelo Bielsa’s side are in the relegation zone.

The outcome is particularly galling as the Whites were 1-0 up for a large part of the match.

Leeds looked to be in control after Raphinha put the hosts ahead, but gave way in the second half as an unfortunate equaliser, which took a lethal deflection off Junior Firpo, took the wind out of the Whites’ sails.

As West Ham turned up the heat, Leeds crumbled, and there was a feeling of inevitability to Michail Antonio’s last minute winner.

A tough afternoon out for all of Bielsa’s men, perhaps none more so than the 19-year-old Charlie Cresswell, who made his first Premier League appearance.

Charlie Cresswell. Pic: Lewis Storey / Getty

With Pascal Struijk serving the final game of his suspension and Robin Koch and Diego Llorente both out injured, the young defender was called up just five minutes before the players began their warm-ups.

Cresswell acquitted himself admirably, but could not prevent heartbreak for the Whites on a gloomy afternoon at Elland Road.

“Sometimes results happen that shouldn’t happen,” the centre-back said. “In football, you never know what could happen.

“Both teams battled hard today so it was tough to call.

Charlie Cresswell on his Premier League debut. Pic: George Wood / Getty

“In the moment I’m gutted we lost.”

The defeat means Leeds have taken just three points from their first six games of the season, a poor total compared with the ten points achieved in the same period this time last year.

Following his first league appearance, Cresswell is hopeful that the Whites can turn around their difficult run of form.

“We’ve just got to keep working hard every day,” he said.

Charlie Cresswell pressures Michail Antonio. Pic: Oli Scarff / Getty

“We’ve just got to stick together and work as hard as we can, hopefully the results will come soon.

“Very soon,” he added.