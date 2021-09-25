Cresswell played the full duration of last season's two encounters against Leeds in which the Hammers recorded a Whites double as a 2-1 triumph at Elland Road was followed by a 2-0 win at the London Stadium.

Leeds are still seeking their first win of the new Premier League season but Cresswell says he knows from last season's experience just how hard it will be to match Marcelo Bielsa's Whites.

"They’ll be very hard-working and I think they’re a very good side," said Cresswell, speaking to whufc.com"They run all over the pitch. We played them away last year and we won 2-1, but the energy levels that their boys have were very strong.

RESPECT: For Leeds United from West Ham left back Aaron Cresswell. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images;

"It’s strange when a team goes one v one with you all over the park, the left-back going to the right wing and he’ll stay with his marker or whatever.

"But they’re a fantastic team and I’m sure it’s going to be a tough game on Saturday."

