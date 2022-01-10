West Ham v Leeds United - U23s live: Whites travel to face Hammers in Premier League 2 action
Leeds United return to Premier League 2 action this evening at West Ham - follow every kick live below with the Yorkshire Evening Post.
The Whites kick off competitive league action in 2022 tonight and are looking to ease any relegation fears.
West Ham sit top of the PL2 top division ahead of kick-off while Leeds are 13th - but can move out of the bottom two with victory.
A tough game tonight
Huge task facing Leeds U23s tonight, average age of the starting XI is a little over 18. 21 oldest, 15 youngest. West Ham have won all eight league games at home, conceding just three.
West Ham’s starting line-up
West Ham XI: Hegyi, Ashby, Longelo, Ekwah, Baptiste, Alese, Chesters, Coventry, Perkins, Forson, Oko Flex. Subs: Laing, Knightbridge, Rosa, Diallo, Odubeko
LEEDS UNITED TEAM NEWS
The team news will be with us shortly. We’ll have it right here as soon as it lands...
Whites on difficult run
Leeds haven’t won in the PL2 since September, a 4-0 away victory at Liverpool.
Injuries in Marcelo Bielsa’s senior squad have filtered down to impact things somewhat at Under-23s level, leaving them 13th in the standings leading the bottom two.
United have also made a habit of throwing away leads this season, something they will be keen to put behind them now we’re into the new year.
Tough task facing Leeds
West Ham have won eight out of eight at home, are top of the league and have conceded just three goals on home soil all season in the PL2.
The Hammers sit top of the pile by a single point ahead of Man City.
Leeds and West Ham played out a 2-2 draw at Thorp Arch earlier in the campaign.
Good evening
Welcome to today’s live matchday blog... stay tuned as we bring you all the latest.