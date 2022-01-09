Bamford has missed United's last four games after injuring his hamstring when celebrating his late equaliser in the 2-2 draw at home to Premier League visitors Brentford at the beginning of December, the game in which the striker returned from an ankle injury.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa said the forward was back healthy before last weekend's hosting of Burnley but highlighted how the striker had missed four weeks and Bamford was not involved in the squad for the 3-1 win against the Clarets.

Bielsa revealed at Friday's pre-match press conference that Bamford would likely be able to play against West Ham but the Whites no 9 is not involved and was not in the travelling squad.

Leeds have a whole host of injuries at present, Joe Gelhardt (ankle) and Tyler Roberts (muscle) the latest to join Kalvin Phillips (hamstring), Liam Cooper (hamstring), Rodrigo (heel), Pascal Struijk (foot), Jamie Shackleton (Achilles) and Charlie Cresswell (shoulder) on the sidelines.

Roberts picked up his injury in last weekend's win against Burnley and is one of four players to drop out of the XI in addition to Raphinha, Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw who are all on the bench.

Youngsters Bate, Hjelde and Greenwood plus also Dan James come into the XI as the four changes made to the side, Bate and Hjelde making their Whites debuts and Greenwood making his first Leeds start.

West Ham are without Saïd Benrahma who is on international with Algeria in the Africa Cup of Nations.

DEBUT: For Leeds United youngster Lewis Bate in Sunday's third round FA Cup clash at West Ham. Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images.

Defenders Kurt Zouma (thigh) and Angelo Ogbonna (knee) are long-term absentees whilst left-back Aaron Cresswell picked up a lower back injury in late December.

But Hammers boss David Moyes has named a very strong side that includes captain Decan Rice and top scorer Michail Antonio upfront.

Moyes has made three changes to his side, Nikola Vlasic coming in for Benramha in addition to Alphonse Areola replacing Lukasz Fabianski in goal ad Ryan Fredericks taking over from Vladimir Coufal at right back.

Pablo Fornals is back on the bench after a positive coronavirus test.

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Hjelde, Firpo, Koch, Bate, Klich, James, Harrison, Greenwood. Subs: Klaesson, Drameh, Moore, McCarron, Jenkins, Forshaw, Dallas, Summerville, Raphinha.

West Ham United: Areola, Fredericks, Dawson, Diop, Johnson, Rice, Souček, Vlašić, Lanzini, Bowen, Antonio. Subs: Randolph, Masuaku, Alese, Baptiste, Král, Noble, Fornals, Okoflex, Yarmolenko.

