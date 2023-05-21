Leeds news you can trust since 1890
West Ham United vs Leeds United live: Allardyce makes two changes, goal and score updates from London Stadium

Leeds United visit West Ham and the London Stadium this afternoon as they look to pick up a valuable three points in their fight against relegation from the Premier League.

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 21st May 2023, 10:45 BST
Updated 21st May 2023, 12:33 BST

The Whites’ penultimate fixture of the season takes on even greater importance this afternoon following Nottingham Forest’s victory against Arsenal and Everton’s stoppage time equaliser at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Leeds are without key player Tyler Adams as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury suffered earlier in the year, while Hammers boss David Moyes is expected to ring the changes following Thursday evening’s semi-final second leg victory over Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Team news from 12:30pm. Kick-off is at 1:30pm.

West Ham United host Leeds at the London Stadium this afternoon (Pic: Getty)West Ham United host Leeds at the London Stadium this afternoon (Pic: Getty)
West Ham United vs Leeds United LIVE

Show new updates
13:20 BST

Showing their appreciation

13:07 BST

Leeds take more Big Sams

12:52 BST

Large and in charge

The gaffer: Sam Allardyce The gaffer: Sam Allardyce
12:44 BST

Team news recap

12:30 BST

West Ham United team news

12:30 BST

Leeds United team news

XI: Robles, Ayling, Kristensen, Struijk, Wober, Koch, Forshaw, McKennie, Harrison, Rodrigo, Bamford

Subs: Meslier, Cooper, Mullen, Roca, Greenwood, Aaronson, Rutter, Gnonto, Summerville

12:13 BST

Arrivals [continued]

Marc Roca also arrived at the London Stadium with the Leeds squad. Allardyce said he had a patellar tendon injury earlier in the wek.

12:11 BST

Arrivals

11:53 BST

In position

The scene is set The scene is set
11:46 BST

Early team news: Sam on Leeds injuries

“There’s only Dallas, Adams, Sinisterra. Cooper is back in training and Roca has got a patellar tendon injury so not too bad injury front.”

