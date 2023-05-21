West Ham United vs Leeds United live: Allardyce makes two changes, goal and score updates from London Stadium
Leeds United visit West Ham and the London Stadium this afternoon as they look to pick up a valuable three points in their fight against relegation from the Premier League.
The Whites’ penultimate fixture of the season takes on even greater importance this afternoon following Nottingham Forest’s victory against Arsenal and Everton’s stoppage time equaliser at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.
Leeds are without key player Tyler Adams as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury suffered earlier in the year, while Hammers boss David Moyes is expected to ring the changes following Thursday evening’s semi-final second leg victory over Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa Conference League.
Team news from 12:30pm. Kick-off is at 1:30pm.
XI: Robles, Ayling, Kristensen, Struijk, Wober, Koch, Forshaw, McKennie, Harrison, Rodrigo, Bamford
Subs: Meslier, Cooper, Mullen, Roca, Greenwood, Aaronson, Rutter, Gnonto, Summerville
Marc Roca also arrived at the London Stadium with the Leeds squad. Allardyce said he had a patellar tendon injury earlier in the wek.
Early team news: Sam on Leeds injuries
“There’s only Dallas, Adams, Sinisterra. Cooper is back in training and Roca has got a patellar tendon injury so not too bad injury front.”