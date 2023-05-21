Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe

West Ham United vs Leeds United: Early team news, goal and score updates from London Stadium

Leeds United visit West Ham and the London Stadium this afternoon as they look to pick up a valuable three points in their fight against relegation from the Premier League.

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 21st May 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read

The Whites’ penultimate fixture of the season takes on even greater importance this afternoon following Nottingham Forest’s victory against Arsenal and Everton’s stoppage time equaliser at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Leeds are without key player Tyler Adams as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury suffered earlier in the year, while Hammers boss David Moyes is expected to ring the changes following Thursday evening’s semi-final second leg victory over Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Team news from 12:30pm. Kick-off is at 1:30pm.

West Ham United host Leeds at the London Stadium this afternoon (Pic: Getty)West Ham United host Leeds at the London Stadium this afternoon (Pic: Getty)
West Ham United host Leeds at the London Stadium this afternoon (Pic: Getty)
Related topics:West Ham UnitedPremier LeagueDavid MoyesEvertonArsenalNottingham Forest