Leeds are gearing up to face West Ham at the London Stadium twice in two weeks.

Before the Premier League continues next weekend, the two teams will battle it out for a place in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Leeds are yet to win an FA Cup game under Marcelo Bielsa after exiting the tournament in the third round - at the hands of QPR, Arsenal, then Crawley Town - each season since his arrival.

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's tie:

What time is kick-off?

Leeds United will kick off against West Ham at 2pm on Sunday January 9 at the London Stadium.

Stuart Dallas battles Tomáš Souček during Leeds United's 2-1 defeat to West Ham United at Elland Road in September. Pic: Stu Forster.

Is it on TV? How can I follow the game?

The Whites' third round tie has been selected for broadcast on ITV.

Coverage will begin at 1.15pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

You can follow the action on the YEP's blog, which will bring you all the updates from line-up announcements right through to the final whistle.

Michail Antonio scores the winner for West Ham United during Hammers' 2-1 victory over Leeds United at Elland Road in September. Pic: Stu Forster.

What happened the last time the teams met?

The Hammers beat Leeds 2-1 at Elland Road in September as Michail Antonio completed the visitors comeback in the 90th minute, after Raphinha had given the Whites a first-half advantage.

West Ham were one of three Premier League teams to do the double over the Whites last season, taking a 2-1 victory on the road before beating Leeds 2-0 on their home turf in March.

At Elland Road in December, Mateusz Klich put the home side ahead with a sixth-minute penalty after Hammers 'keeper Łukasz Fabiański felled Patrick Bamford with the Leeds number nine through on goal. Tomáš Souček's back-post header put the visitors level on 25 minutes before Angelo Ogbonna headed home West Ham's winner with ten minutes left to play.

West Ham United boss David Moyes. Pic: Sebastian Frej.

On the reverse, Tyler Roberts' early lead was chalked off for a marginal offside before Jesse Lingard put the hosts ahead in the 21st minute. Luke Ayling tripped the Manchester United loanee in the box and, after Illan Meslier initially stopped Lingard's penalty, the winger was quick to pounce on the save and slot home. Craig Dawson doubled the lead for Moyes' side seven minutes later with a bullet header from a corner.

In 107 encounters, Leeds have come out on top 48 times, though the Whites haven't beaten West Ham since February 2005.

The sides haven't met in the FA Cup since 1934, when the Hammers knocked Leeds out with a 4-1 win.

How are West Ham doing?

Before Christmas, a dip in form saw Moyes' side drop out of the top four as the Hammers were held to a draw by struggling Burnley before suffering three consecutive Premier League defeats.

Since the East London's side Boxing Day home defeat to Southampton, though, things have picked up.

Raphinha holds off Jack Powell during Crawley Town's 3-0 win over Leeds United in the Third Round of the FA Cup in January 2021. Pic: Stu Forster.

West Ham beat Watford 4-1 at Vicarage Road on December 28 before travelling to Selhurst Park and claiming all three points with a 3-2 win on New Year's Day.

How far did the sides progress in the FA Cup last year?

Leeds fell at the first hurdle in the 2020/2021 season, entering the competition in the third round and immediately getting knocked out by League Two outfit Crawley Town, who claimed a 3-0 win at the People's Pension Stadium.

West Ham, meanwhile, reached the fifth round after breezing past Stockport County and Doncaster Rovers. Manchester United prevented Moyes' side from reaching the quarter-finals, though when, goalless after ninety minutes, the tie went to extra time and Scott McTominay scored the deciding goal for the Reds.