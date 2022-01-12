On their second to visit to West Ham in as many weeks, Leeds will look to come away with a different result after the Whites fell to a 2-0 FA Cup defeat to David Moyes' side on Sunday.

This week, Lanzini has been speaking about the experience of Leeds man-marking system and how his team found a "clever" way to overcome it to take victory in England's oldest and most famous tournament.

But Marcelo Bielsa will no doubt be pinning more of his hopes on the upcoming visit, with his side seeking points to put further distance between themselves and the Premier League drop zone.

The Whites are 16th in the rankings, eight points ahead of Burnley in 18th place.

Here's what you need to know about this weekend's Premier League clash:

What time is kick-off?

Leeds will kick off against West Ham at 2pm on Sunday January 16.

Is it on TV? How can I follow the game?

West Ham v Leeds will be broadcast on Sky.

Coverage will begin at 1pm on Sky Sports Premier League, with Sky Sports Main Event also broadcasting the match from kick-off.

You can follow the action on the YEP's live blog, which will bring you all the updates from line-up announcements right through to the final whistle.

What happened last time the teams met?

Whites fans don't have to cast their minds back too far to remember the teams' last encounter.

David Moyes' side inflicted a 2-0 FA Cup defeat on Leeds at the London Stadium last weekend, causing United to exit the tournament in the third round for the fifth year in a row.

A controversial opener by Manuel Lanzini, which VAR deemed valid after Jarrod Bowen was found not to be offside in the build-up, gave the Irons the lead before Bowen sealed West Ham's passage to the next stage of the competition with a second goal in injury time.

In last season's Premier League, West Ham emerged victorious both home and away.

Leeds surrendered a lead, earned by sixth-minute penalty scored by Mateusz Klich, to lose 2-1 at Elland Road in December, with headers by Tomáš Souček and Angelo Ogbonna claiming all three points for the Irons.

A penalty scored by Jesse Lingard gave the hosts the lead in the reverse fixture, with Craig Dawson doubling the Hammers' lead in the final ten minutes to ensure Bielsa's side left the London Stadium with nothing.

West Ham's FA Cup victory on Sunday was the East London's side's 31st victory over Leeds over 108 encounters since the clubs first met in 1921.

How are West Ham doing?

Moyes' side are on track to challenge for a place in next season's European tournaments.

The Hammers' have won 50% of their Premier League games so far while competing in the Europa League for the first time in four years.

West Ham sit fifth in the league rankings and will look to secure their third consecutive Premier League win when they host the Whites on Sunday, having recovered league form with wins over Crystal Palace and Watford over the festive period following a dip in results in December.

Before knocking Leeds out of the FA Cup last week, West Ham opened the year with a 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst.

Goals from Lanzini and Michail Antonio sent the visitors into the break with a three goal lead before Moyes' side survived a late comeback by the Eagles, with Palace nabbing two goals in the final ten minutes, to take all three points back to East London.