West Ham United under-23s v Leeds United under-23s: Whites in Premier League Cup action
Leeds United's under-23s are in Premier League Cup action away at West Ham United today, and you can keep up to date with all of the developments here.
The young Hammers and Whites are locking horns in the last 16 of the competition and a home clash against Fulham awaits the winners in the quarter-finals.
Today's contest is a 4pm kick-off at Rush Green Stadium and our live blog below will provide live match updates after early team news and the confirmed line ups.
United's under-23s are in action twice this week as Andy Taylor's side are away at Brighton on Friday afternoon in a Premier League Two Division One clash.
West Ham under-23s v Leeds United under-23s LIVE
Last updated: Monday, 11 April, 2022, 15:26
- Premier League Cup last 16 clash
- 4pm kick-off at Rush Green Stadium
Full team news
Leeds team:
Leeds United under-23s v West Ham United under-23s: Van den Heuvel, Sutcliffe, Mullen, Hjelde, McCarron, Jenkins, Bate, Miller, McGurk, Dean, Joseph. Subs: Ombang, Moore, Snowdon, Allen, McKinstry.
Team news - a start for Leo Hjelde on his return from injury
4pm kick-off
As Leeds United’s under-23s face West Ham under-23s at Rush Green Stadium today.