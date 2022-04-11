West Ham United under-23s 5 Leeds United under-23s 1 live: Mateo Joseph nets for Whites

Leeds United's under-23s are in Premier League Cup action away at West Ham United today, and you can keep up to date with all of the developments here.

By Lee Sobot
Monday, 11th April 2022, 5:51 pm

The young Hammers and Whites are locking horns in the last 16 of the competition and a home clash against Fulham awaits the winners in the quarter-finals.

Today's contest is a 4pm kick-off at Rush Green Stadium and our live blog below will provide live match updates after early team news and the confirmed line ups.

United's under-23s are in action twice this week as Andy Taylor's side are away at Brighton on Friday afternoon in a Premier League Two Division One clash.

CUP TEST: For Leeds United's under-23s away at West Ham. Photo by RUI VIEIRA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

West Ham under-23s 5 Leeds United under-23s 1 LIVE

Last updated: Monday, 11 April, 2022, 17:54

  • Premier League Cup last 16 clash
  • 4pm kick-off at Rush Green Stadium
Monday, 11 April, 2022, 17:54

Full time

West Ham 5 Leeds 1

Monday, 11 April, 2022, 17:54

Sutcliffe attempt

90 + 3: Cuts in from the right but low shot saved from 20 yards out

Monday, 11 April, 2022, 17:52

Three minutes added time

90: As VDH makes yet another save

Monday, 11 April, 2022, 17:51

Chance West Ham

90: Good save by VDH to deny Okoflex his hat-trick

Monday, 11 April, 2022, 17:50

One last Leeds chance

90: Down the left, Snowdon to Allen with a pullback to Joseph whose low shot is blocked

Monday, 11 April, 2022, 17:49

Team bus

89: Has just turned up, Leeds have battled well and until the end but the young Hammers too good

Monday, 11 April, 2022, 17:48

Ashby

88: Has caused loads of bother from right back for the Hammers, a good player

Monday, 11 April, 2022, 17:46

Longelo with the fifth

A fine finsh.

Monday, 11 April, 2022, 17:44

Goal West Ham

84: Leeds carved open and a fine shot sent into the roof of the net

Monday, 11 April, 2022, 17:42

Goal West Ham

81: Perkins into the top right

