It was a huge task facing the Whites, who put out a starting 11 with an average age of just over 18 years old.

Goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson was the senior figure in the squad at 21 while Archie Gray - who is only 15 - began the fixture in the heart of midfield.

The Hammers, meanwhile, boasted a 22-cap Republic of Ireland Under-21s international with League One experience alongside a number of players who have featured in the Europa League this season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the obvious age gap, Mark Jackson's side held their own throughout the opening 45 minutes at Rush Green.

Klaesson was required to make two impressive left-handed stops in the opening exchanges though the visitors largely kept West Ham at arm's length.

Stuart McKinstry enjoyed the best chance of the first period for Leeds as Krisztian Hegyi saved low just before the interval after brilliant build-up play.

West Ham, though, clicked into gear after the half-time break and opened the scoring during their best spell of the game.

Pierre Ekwah was allowed to take a touch on the edge of the box which then saw him rifle a shot into the bottom corner of the net.

Klaesson produced two more saves to keep Leeds in the contest with the Hammers asserting their dominance.

Conor Coventry eventually doubled the scoreline 10 minutes from time while Armstrong Okoflex bagged his 12th of the campaign late on, sweeping a loose ball into the back of the net.

The loss means Leeds remain in the bottom two of the PL2 top tier in 13th place on goal difference and are still without a win since September.

Jackson will see his team return to competitive action at Wigan in the Premier League Cup on Friday night at the Lancashire FA.

West Ham United: Hegyi; Ashby, Baptiste, Alese, Longelo; Coventry, Ekwah, Chesters (Diallo 85), Forson (Rosa 86), Oxoflex; Perkins (Odubeko 76). Subs not used: Laing, Knightsbridge.