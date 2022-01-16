“It’s good that we play them again, because we have the game against them so recently,” Firpo told BBC Radio Leeds.

“We can see the things that we did we badly and we can correct them, to try and do better in this game.

“West Ham are a really hard team, they are really strong, especially at home. They have good players in defence and good players in attack, so we will try to do our best.

“I think the people can see that in the first half we played really well against them [last weekend]. Maybe we can get more chances than we had, but we played well.

“I think we have to try to take advantage of the last game, our playing out was good, we took the ball into the last third.