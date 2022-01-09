“Marcelo Bielsa is a manager I have huge respect for,” said Hammers boss Moyes at his pre-match press conference.

“I’ve admired him for so long.

“I used to watch his teams when he was at Bilbao and I remember going to Old Trafford to watch them beat Manchester United in a Europa League game and I actually based one of my team’s performances on what I saw watching them there.

“I just think that he’s unique, there are a lot of things he does which are different and I think the Premier League needs different styles, different managers, different systems and I think he brings that.

“He brings an excitement to the Premier League in the way they play and I think Leeds have been a really good watch over the past two or three years.”

Reflecting on the challenge that would present itself in facing Leeds in the third round, and the draw his side were handed at this stage, Moyes pondered: “You know you’re in for a hard game when you face Leeds.

“You need to play really well to beat them.

“There are so many good things about them and the manager has done a good job over time.

“As everyone is aware, every game against Leeds is played at full-tilt, is one end to the other, and we need to make sure that when we get to the end we score more goals than they do.