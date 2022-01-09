West Ham 2-0 Leeds United - live blog: Marcelo Bielsa reaction as VAR controversy aids FA Cup exit
Leeds United travel to face West Ham United in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon at the London Stadium - follow live below.
Sunday, 9th January 2022, 4:01 pm
The Whites take on the Hammers in England' s oldest and most famous cup competition...
West Ham vs Leeds United - LIVE BLOG
Last updated: Sunday, 09 January, 2022, 17:16
- Leeds United travel to West Ham in FA Cup action
- Third round game kicks off at 2pm
- Bielsa expected to make changes
- Updates below throughout the afternoon
- RESULT: West Ham 2-0 Leeds United
Firpo on his substitution
A message from Koch
Here are Bielsa’s full thoughts
Here’s the verdict from Beckford on the opener
Our match report from the capital
Here’s the final goal if you missed it
Full reaction to come
We’ll have full reaction from the London Stadium here. Bielsa, Moyes and player thoughts to come... stay tuned.
FULL-TIME
West Ham 2-0 Leeds United - the Whites exit the third round of the FA Cup once more. Not sure we’ve heard the last of that opening goal...
Game over
90+3. West Ham break with Leeds completely committed. Antonio squares to Bowen and he drills home underneath Meslier.
GOAL WEST HAM
Bowen scores...
