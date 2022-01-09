West Ham 2-0 Leeds United - live blog: Marcelo Bielsa reaction as VAR controversy aids FA Cup exit

Leeds United travel to face West Ham United in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon at the London Stadium - follow live below.

By Joe Urquhart
Sunday, 9th January 2022, 4:01 pm
Leeds United travel to face West Ham United in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

The Whites take on the Hammers in England' s oldest and most famous cup competition...

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

West Ham vs Leeds United - LIVE BLOG

Last updated: Sunday, 09 January, 2022, 17:16

  • Leeds United travel to West Ham in FA Cup action
  • Third round game kicks off at 2pm
  • Bielsa expected to make changes
  • Updates below throughout the afternoon
  • ------------------------------------------------
  • RESULT: West Ham 2-0 Leeds United
Sunday, 09 January, 2022, 17:16

Firpo on his substitution

Sunday, 09 January, 2022, 17:10

A message from Koch

Sunday, 09 January, 2022, 17:02

Here are Bielsa’s full thoughts

Sunday, 09 January, 2022, 16:20

Here’s the verdict from Beckford on the opener

Sunday, 09 January, 2022, 16:19

Our match report from the capital

Sunday, 09 January, 2022, 16:16

Here’s the final goal if you missed it

Sunday, 09 January, 2022, 16:06

Full reaction to come

We’ll have full reaction from the London Stadium here. Bielsa, Moyes and player thoughts to come... stay tuned.

Sunday, 09 January, 2022, 15:57

FULL-TIME

West Ham 2-0 Leeds United - the Whites exit the third round of the FA Cup once more. Not sure we’ve heard the last of that opening goal...

Sunday, 09 January, 2022, 15:56

Game over

90+3. West Ham break with Leeds completely committed. Antonio squares to Bowen and he drills home underneath Meslier.

Sunday, 09 January, 2022, 15:55

GOAL WEST HAM

Bowen scores...

Next Page
Page 1 of 10
West HamVARMarcelo BielsaEngland