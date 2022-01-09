West Ham 0-0 Leeds United - live blog: First half updates from FA Cup third round clash
Leeds United travel to face West Ham United in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon at the London Stadium - follow live below.
The Whites take on the Hammers in England' s oldest and most famous cup competition...
West Ham vs Leeds United - LIVE BLOG
Last updated: Sunday, 09 January, 2022, 14:51
- Leeds United travel to West Ham in FA Cup action
- Third round game kicks off at 2pm
- Bielsa expected to make changes
- Updates below throughout the afternoon
- LIVE SCORE: West Ham 0-0 Leeds United
HALF-TIME
West Ham 1-0 Leeds United
West Ham chance
45+3. Big chance for West Ham. Meslier saves from Vlasic after Antonio gets the better of Hjelde and Bowen plays the ball across the area.
Meslier down
45+2. Meslier getting treatment after being clattered from a cross in. Firpo also... nearly at the interval. Both look alright.
Three added on
45. Three added on. Meslier claims a high ball and collides with Firpo. Both men down.
Back underway
43. Antonio finally back up after some treatment and we’re back underway.
We’ll let you make your own mind up...
West Ham chance
41. Antonio flashes one wide after a good West Ham break. Johnson the man to deliver from the left. The Hammers man now needing some treatment leading to a stoppage...
Leeds corner
40. We’re all still absolutely baffled by the goal being given. Leeds, meanwhile, have a corner. It’s cleared by West Ham.
We’ll just leave this here
GOAL GIVEN
37. Wow. After a looooooooooooong stoppage a goal is finally given. The replays look dubious, to say the least...