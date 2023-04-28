Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
42 minutes ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
1 hour ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet
2 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan
3 hours ago Foreign NHS doctors will not be evacuated from Sudan by UK
4 hours ago DWP £310 cost of living payments stopped in abrupt announcement

West Bromwich Albion U21 vs Leeds United U21: Early team news, goal and score updates in PL2 title decider

Leeds United’s Under-21s are on the cusp of the Premier League 2 Division 2 title this afternoon but must avoid defeat to be crowned second tier champions

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:55 BST- 1 min read

It all comes down to this: Leeds’ youngsters up against West Brom, who have already secured a PL2 play-off spot at the Baggies’ training ground on a grey and dreary April afternoon. Kick-off from 2pm in the behind-closed-doors fixture, which will have match updates for right here throughout the afternoon.

A point will ensure Leeds are champions but defeat will hand the title to Southampton B, who have completed all of their fixtures and sit ahead of Leeds in the table on goal difference. Team news at 1pm, although all of the 21s’ big-hitters: Mateo Joseph, Sonny Perkins and Darko Gyabi are expected to feature from the start. Don’t miss it.

Leeds take on West Brom with the PL2 title on the line (Pic: Premier League)Leeds take on West Brom with the PL2 title on the line (Pic: Premier League)
Leeds take on West Brom with the PL2 title on the line (Pic: Premier League)
Related topics:West BromTeam news