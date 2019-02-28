West Brom handed triple injury boost ahead of Leeds United clash

West Bromwich Albion have been handed a triple boost ahead of their Championship clash with Leeds United at Elland Road.

The Baggies faced worries over Ahmed Hegazi, Hal Robson-Kanu and Jacob Murphy but the trio have all been passed fit for Albion.

"We’re pleased to have Hegazi back in training,” Moore said as he issued an injury update on Thursday.

“He trained yesterday and did some work. Looking all the signs yesterday, he looked fine and well. We’ll train today to see if he’s had any reactions at all. It was wonderful to see him back out there.”

West Brom make the trip north to LS11 on Friday night in a battle that pits third against fourth in the league table with just four points separating the two teams.

Moore also issued an update over Robson-Kanu and Murphy: “It’s nice to add them back into the squad.

“It’s good to see Hal back out there. Jacob Murphy had a run out yesterday as well. We’ll assess all three players because obviously they’ve all come back.

“You want them to have a training session to see if they have any reactions. Yesterday all seemed well.”