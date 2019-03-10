West Brom eye Slavisa Jokanovic and David Wagner after Leeds United's promotion rivals sack Darren Moore

West Bromwich Albion are being linked with Slavisa Jokanovic and David Wagner after sacking head coach Darren Moore last night.

Moore was dismissed from his post after 11 months in charge at The Hawthorns following a 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town which left the club nine points behind Leeds United.

Albion’s target of automatic promotion from the Championship suffered a serious blow after they were thrashed 4-0 by Leeds at Elland Road nine days ago and a stalemate with bottom-of-the-table Ipswich prompted the club’s board to dismiss Moore after full-time.

Serbian Jokanovic and former Huddersfield Town boss Wagner are among the favourites to land the job as Albion look to make a quick appointment and step up their fight for promotion.

Jokanovic guided Fulham through the Championship play-offs last season while Wagner took Huddersfield to promotion at the end of his first year in England in 2017.

Moore, the former West Brom player, lost just 12 of his 48 games in charge and his sacking last night attracted intense criticism.

He was appointed towards the end of last season, replacing Alan Pardew with Albion all but condemned to relegation. West Brom are fourth in the table.

Chief executive Mark Jenkins told the club's official website: “This has been an enormously difficult decision for a club which will always hold Darren in such high regard.

“He took over at a very difficult time last season and reunited the club, a contribution that will never be forgotten.

“We have made it clear from the outset that everything this season was geared to making as swift a return to the Premier League as possible.

"Unfortunately Darren has not been able to engineer the consistency of form and results to convince the board that this objective would be met.”