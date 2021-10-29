Daniel Farke's squad sit bottom of the top flight with two points from nine games this term, having failed to taste victory in England's elite division since March 2020.

Norwich earned promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking last year from the Championship, though a 7-0 defeat to Chelsea last weekend put the Carrow Road outfit into the spotlight.

Despite a £50m summer spend, onlookers have taken aim at the Canaries in recent days believing they are already resigned to another year as English football's ultimate yo-yo team switching between the EFL and top tier on a yearly basis.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norwich host Marcelo Bielsa's men on Sunday afternoon looking to end a 19-match winless run in the Premier League and Webber has come out firing at critics ahead of the fixture, especially those believing a change of head coach is required.

"We've not come to this league to be tourists and swapping shirts with other players, we're here to show we can stay in this league and compete in this league," Webber said ahead of this weekend's meeting with the Whites.

"It always annoys me in football that everyone always goes for one person. When we were successful last year, we were not successful just because of Daniel [Farke], we were successful because we have 300 staff working hard, we have fantastic players and we were successful.

"We are being unsuccessful now. That means we have 300 staff that need to do more and players that need to do more. For anyone to say we don't deserve to be at this level is wrong.

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki reacts during his side's 7-0 defeat to Chelsea. Pic: Getty

"For people to say that we've given up and that we've accepted relegation already, I can't accept that. Everyone at this club works too hard to accept that. It hurts and I'd heard enough and said that I felt I wanted to come out and say something.