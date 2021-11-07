Leeds United played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Leicester City at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon. Pic: Tony Johnson

@SporcoLeeds Top performance, more composure in the final third we beat a very good side, we are back #LUFC

@joem167 That was more like it, ran them ragged for most of the match and had enough chances to win. Forshaw exceptional, Harrison needs dropping for a few games - been way way below par for weeks now. #lufc

@SteveinLC There were some missed chances in the second half, but overall a great performance from the boys to secure one point at home.

@corydixon12 Quality performance, massive improvement. To be quite honest, disappointed not to get all 3 points, they were more than deserved! #lufc #LEELEI

@Collzinho09 Good point that could quite easily have been 3. Final third improvements next time out please, but the energy and fight, along with more quality was refreshing to see today. Forshaw, Rodders and Rapha class… James and Harrison both trying too hard but better today. #LEELEI #lufc

@leedeetee Much, much, much, much better. Nowt to worry about if we play like that every week and Bamford is fit before Valentines Day. Might even pick up a point in December. #lufc

@dunlupo Good result, good performance, not three points but very positive. #lufc #mot

@LiamRiches4 Good point against a really good Leicester team. Take it. Onto the next #LUFC #LCFC

@jonnyroutledge5 More like the Leeds we know that. Should have won in my opinion. Rodrigo, Forshaw and Raphina brilliant. Much more positive #lufc

@LieutenantCool Best performance of the season, much more like it, should have won #lufc

@Greg_01 Best showing of the season. Forshaw is going to be major for us if he can stay injury free. Workrate of Rodrigo was class as well. Bamford must be pretty close to game time. #lufc