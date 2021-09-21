‘We want to win’ - Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich declares intent ahead of Fulham Carabao Cup clash

Klich has spoken out about Leeds’ intentions before they travel to London on Tuesday evening for a Carabao Cup tie.

The Whites will take on Fulham as they seek to progress to the fourth round of the competition.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men have already gone one better than last season, when a less experienced Leeds side fell to defeat by Hull City on penalties in the second round.

The Argentine looked to be taking the contest a little more seriously this time around when he put out a strong squad for the Whites’ Carabao Cup opener against League One’s Crewe Alexandra.

But Bielsa won’t have the pick of his players at Craven Cottage on Tuesday evening, with injuries to Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling adding to his existing selection woes.

Meanwhile, Klich is at the other end of a stint on the sidelines, having made his first appearance at St James’ Park on Friday following recovery from COVID-19.

It was the Pole’s second bout with the virus, but signs of the ill-health were absent in a solid performance for the midfielder as Leeds were held to a 1-1 draw by the Magpies.

Klich is hoping to put in a similar shift tonight as he approaches the cup clash just the same as other games.

“I’m the kind of player who would play every game,” Klich told BBC Radio Leeds. “If I can play, I’ll do my best.”

“Especially as it’s a nice game. Fulham is a good club, nice stadium, good trip. Let’s win.”

“I hope [that we can do well in the EFL Cup], because I am in my fifth season and we always finish in the first round!”

Since Klich’s first season at Leeds United, when the Whites departed the EFL Cup with a 3-1 loss to Leicester City in the fourth round, Leeds have crashed out in the second round each year.

“I would like to go as far as possible because it’s a nice competition and everyone can win it.”

“I am happy that we are playing a full strong squad and we want to win.”

