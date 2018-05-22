'We want everyone to feel included', say Leeds United after backing Leeds Pride festival

Leeds United have announced that the club will be a main sponsor of this year’s Leeds Pride festival which takes place on August 5.

The event champions lesbian, gay, bisexual and the transgender (LGBT+) community and is one of the biggest one day festivals of the year for the city with over 40,000 people in attendance in 2017.

Leeds United have joined supermarket Sainsbury's and Leeds City Council, among many others, in sponsoring the event later this summer. This year's festival, which takes place on the first Sunday of August, will be the first time the club have given the festival its backing.

Whites managing director Angus Kinnear told the club's official website: “We have enjoyed working with Marching Out Together (the Leeds United LGBT+ fans group) over the last year on a range of initiatives to make Leeds United an LGBT+ friendly club.

“We want everyone to feel included when visiting Elland Road and to know that they will be welcomed as part of the Leeds United family.

“I am so delighted that Leeds United will be joining the celebrations as a sponsor of Leeds Pride this year, it’s a powerful way in which we can visibly demonstrate our support for the local LGBT+ community.”

The club also plan to promote Leeds Pride Week at a home game next season.

Marching Out Together campaign manager David English-Fletcher has backed the club's involvement in the festival: “As passionate Leeds United fans, we are proud of the support the club has offered us this year and we are excited about its support for Leeds Pride this year.

“On Sunday 5th August Leeds United will be joining us on the Pride parade through the city and we will share a market stall at the later celebrations."