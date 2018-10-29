We simulated Leeds United's current Championship season on Football Manager 2019 – here’s what happened

Ahead of its November 2 release, we’ve been test-driving Football Manager 2019, the latest edition in the sports-strategy series.

Here’s what happened when we put the game into autopilot mode – and simulated Leeds United's current Championship season.

Transfers: in and outs

Marcelo Bielsa sold right-back Luke Ayling to Premier League Leicester City in a deal worth £6.25million in the summer. And the Argentine quickly sourced a replacement, bringing Nathan Byrne from Wigan Athletic for £1.8million

He also secured the season-long loan addition of Fulham's Denis Odoi, however it would be Byrne who would feature regularly in the full-back position.

After scoring 12 goals in 26 appearances, Leicester raided Leeds again for striker Kemar Roofe in the January window.

The £15million the Whites collected from Roofe's departure was used to bring in four new arrivals.

Bielsa added two defenders in Razvan Horj from Hungarian side Ujpest for £300k while securing further Premier League experience in Watford's Kiko Femenia on loan.

To fill Roofe's void, Leeds turned to attacking midfielder Lukas Haraslin from Lechia, a team from Poland in a £3.5million transfer.

Current Brentford winger Florian Jozefzoon had moved to Derby County in the summer for £3.5million but six months later, became a Leeds player for a cut price of £1.4million.

How the Whites' Championship campaign panned out

Similar to Leeds' real-life situation, Marcelo Bielsa made an instant impact, guiding the Whites to the summit of the Championship after 10 games with their only defeat coming in a 1-0 away scoreline at Milwall.

October halted their progress, though - a 3-0 home win against Ipswich Town providing their only win that month. Leeds, however, did recover to top the table at Christmas with Blackburn Rovers on their toes, who stood just two points behind them on 42 points.

Unfortunately, just one win in seven games saw Leeds lose significant ground on the top two and endanger their playoffs hopes. Indeed, Bielsa did turn things around and steady the ship, losing just twice in his final 13 fixtures to finish 5th, three points inside the top six.

2nd place West Bromwich Albion showed just how costly the Whites' bad start to 2019 was as they finished seven points ahead to achieve automatic promotion alongside Blackburn Rovers, who ran away with the title with 92 points.

Patrick Bamford finished as the club's top goal scorer in his debut season with 11 goals in 31 appearances.

And so it came down to the playoffs...

Leeds faced Brentford in the playoffs, who were bizarrely managed by Carlos Corberan with the opening fixture taking place at Elland Road.

After overcoming Rico Henry's early opener, the Whites raced into a 3-1 advantage but Neal Maupay's late goal kept the Bees alive going into the second leg at Griffin Park.

In true Bielsa fashion, Leeds travelled to West London unfazed and secured their Wembley place within the opening 20 minutes through Jack Harrison and Kalvin Phillips' penalty.

However, if Leeds were to return to the Premier League after a 15-year absence, they would have to do it without Samu Saiz, who collected a second yellow in the 87th minute.

Championship Playoff Final: Leeds United v Stoke City

Bielsa surprised everyone by making four changes for the playoff showdown.

Summer signing Lukas Haraslin replaced the banned Samu Saiz while Liam Cooper, Pawel Cibicki, and Mateusz Klitch all started in place Denis Odoi, Adam Forshaw and Patrick Bamford.

It was a disastrous start for Bielsa and co when Joe Allen scored on 21 minutes to give Stoke City the lead but it looked as though Leeds were handed a major boost heading into half-time when Moritz Bauer was sent off.

But instead of galvanising the Whites, Benik Afobe double the Potters' advantage on the brink of interval.

A second-half in which brought a Man of The Match performance from goalkeeper Jack Butland, Leeds fell to their knees at the full-time whistle - condemned to at least another season in England's second tier.

Leeds in the Carabao and the FA Cup

The Whites exited the Carabao Cup at the second round stage following a 1-0 home defeat to eventual finalist Newcastle United.

Chris Wilder's Magpies were on the end of an upset in the final as Leeds' Championship rivals Aston Villa lifted the trophy - and in the process secured Europa League football for the 2019-20 season.

There wasn't to be a FA Cup run either - beating Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in the third round but one game later falling to a 2-1 loss at Fulham.