Having failed to register a single shot on target at Southampton last week, Leeds’ attacking threat is boosted by the return of key Whites man Raphinha.

With only one win to show for the season so far, Leeds are just three points above the drop zone, and the calls from fans to perform better and get results are growing week on week.

But according to Klich, Leeds aren’t unfamiliar with the pressure.

“I think we had this moment already a couple of times, maybe not last season but the season before, we know what to do,” Klich said.

“We need to improve our game and be more dangerous, because we lack creating chances lately.”

As Leeds line up to face 11th place Wolves, Klich recognises that some games are more important than others in the Whites’ fight to retain Premier League status.

“I think this is the key point for us, wanting to stay in the league, to try and win against everyone who is around us,” he said.

Leeds United's Mateusz Klich prepares for kick-off against Wolves with Kalvin Philips. Pic: Stu Forster.

“To win against top six is just bonus points but we need to make sure the teams around us got less points than we do.

“Games like today are very important.

“We knew it was not going to be easy [this season]. Last season we probably over-achieved - we were ninth. Everybody was happy, but I knew a second season was going to be difficult and it is.

“We just need to keep fighting and keep trying to play well.

Leeds United's Mateusz Klich battles against Southampton at St Mary's. Pic: Eddie Keogh.

“Today I hope we can win because we need these three points.”