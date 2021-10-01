Leeds United Women take on third place FC United of Manchester on Sunday afternoon as they seek to keep up pressure at the top of the table.

The Whites will look to return to winning ways after missing the chance to claim first place on Tuesday evening when a defeat at Bradford City put an end to a run of four victories.

The hosts went ahead in the first half as Bradford’s Sophie Watkins seized on a misplaced pass and a player of the match performance by Bantams keeper Hannah Richards helped her side withstand relentless pressure from the visitors and hold out for a 1-0 victory.

Sunday’s opponents FC United of Manchester also ended an impressive run this week, falling to a 3-0 defeat at Stockport County on Wednesday evening after four successive league wins.

Set up in 2005 to protest against the Glazer ownership of Manchester United, FC United of Manchester established a women’s team in 2011 who have since slowly climbed the women's pyramid.

It’s the Manchester side’s first season of competing in Division One North following successful application for upward movement over the summer and, while fellow newcomers Alnwick Town are struggling to keep up, FC United of Manchester have taken 12 points from seven games so far.

Leeds United Women. Pic: LUFC

But Whites head coach Dan O’Hearne is clear on what his team need to do in order to get a result against them on Sunday.

“We’ve dominated every game this season,” he said.

“We just have to keep doing the basics right, cut the errors out, and put the ball in the back of the net.

“It’ll be a tough game but we have to bounce back.”

Hannah Freibach on the ball for Leeds United Women. Pic: James Hardisty

Leed United Women will face FC United of Manchester at the Global Stadium, Tadcaster on Sunday afternoon, with kick-off at 2pm. Tickets are £5, while under-16s go free.

