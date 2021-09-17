The under-fire Magpies boss was the subject of angry chants from the home crowd at St James' Park as Leeds took control early in the first half and went ahead through Raphinha.

But Newcastle rallied and created chances through dangerman Allan Saint-Maximin, who eventually levelled.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa said his side were dominant and should have won but Bruce was pleased to see the hosts bounce back from early disaster to play a full part in the game.

MIXED REACTION: From Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce after Friday night's 1-1 draw against Leeds United at St James' Park. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.

They, not Leeds, could have nicked it, in his opinion.

"What I was pleased about more than anything was the performance and the response of the team after a difficult 20 minutes it's fair to say," he said.

"There was a tactical change but the attitude of the players to a man, they've given us everything they possibly could.

"The response of the team is the most important thing. Most people would agree it was a fantastic game of football.

"If I'm going to be honest, I honestly believe it could have gone either way, which I was delighted about.

"It was end to end, a really enjoyable game of football. I was hoping for a bit of luck our way.

"I thought we had the better chances but when you look at it, especially first half, we found it very difficult first 20 minutes."

Both sides are left looking for a first win of the Premier League season and Bruce, who admitted the vitriol aimed at him by the Newcastle fans made it a difficult night, knows it has to come soon.

"We need a win," he said.

"In the Premier League you're judged on results and we've drawn two and we need to get a couple of wins if we can.

"I can't sit here and say it's not difficult [the fan chants].

"I understand their frustration, I really, really do.

"But for me it's all about the team and the way they were towards the team and the atmosphere they created.

"I never want to walk away or quit when there's a fight on my hands.

"I continue to try to be the best I can be in this situation and hope I can draw on the experience I've had over the past 20 years, and try to keep out the noise."

