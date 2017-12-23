‘We got lucky’ - Thomas Christiansen reacts to Leeds United’s 1-0 win over Hull City

HEAD COACH Thomas Christiansen admitted his Leeds United side were fortunate to be heading into Christmas on the back of a victory after a Pablo Hernandez chip sunk a dangerous Hull City 1-0 at Elland Road.

United moved back into the Championship’s play-offs after Hernandez punished a terrible clearance by Hull ‘keeper Allan McGregor in the 29th minute but the Tigers squandered a series of fine chances in the first half.

Some strong saves from Whites ‘keeper Felix Wiedwald proved particularly important and Christiansen admitted his men were “lucky” to take all three points.

“It was a very tough game,” admitted the Dane. “We knew that before it. The first half was not good or not good enough from our side. We had to suffer too much and when it looked worse, we got our goal.

“We had also a possibility to take a second, a nice combination, but they put us under high pressure and I have to be honest, we were lucky to take the three points.”

“Felix kept us in the game in the first half with his saves. In the second half we made a change with Eunan instead of Kalvin and I don’t believe we had problems to keep the result.

“But the first half was not good.”

Praising the display of Hull, Christiansen added: “I’m not surprised. It’s a big team and team who just came down from the Premier League.

“They cannot just disappear from one day to another and be unknown. It’s a strong team and for sure they’re going to go up in the table with the performance they did today.”