"We didn't deserve to lose. That feeling is important." Carlos Corberan insists confidence is intact as Leeds United bid to bounce back from Sheffield United loss

Leeds United first-team coach Carlos Corberan insisted confidence at Elland Road was firmly intact despite the defeat to Sheffield United which left the club at the back of the Championship’s top three.

Corberan said Marcelo Bielsa’s players should take encouragement from a 1-0 loss at Elland Road which turned on missed chances and a second-half error and knocked Leeds out of the division’s automatic promotion places.

United trail Norwich City by five points and Sheffield United by one having led the table for longer than any other side this season.

Biesla, though, has eight games in front of him, the first at home to Millwall this weekend.

Corberan accepted that Leeds lost a “special game” against Sheffield United before the international break but said he was optimistic of claiming “something very special” at the end of the season.

“Always we go into games trying to win and we knew that this was a special game,” Corberan said. “But I think the important thing is to have stability and a strong mind, knowing we’re going to fight until the last game. Even if we lose, draw or win, our mind doesn’t change.

“The team did a lot of very positive things (against Sheffield United) and in my personal opinion we didn’t deserve to lose. Sometimes those feelings are important.

“Maybe you can win a game but inside yourself you know that your confidence levels are not the best and your style is not the best. Maybe you won the game through one detail. This can make you feel more worried than if you lose the game but showed that you deserved to win.

“The team is playing every time with the same idea, the same style, producing a lot of chances and that game went the same way. I think if we continue like this until the last game we’re going to get something very special.”

Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison failed to convert big opportunities while the clash with the Blades was goalless and Tyler Roberts struck a post before Chris Basham punished an error by Liam Cooper 19 minutes from time.

A late red card shown to Kiko Casilla will see the goalkeeper miss this weekend’s clash with Millwall through suspension but Bielsa could have Adam Forshaw and Pontus Jansson back from injury.

Corberan said: “We have to have confidence every time. One of the keys is to continue trusting yourself always. We know that when we’re at our best, we have lots of chances to win games.

“There are 24 points still to play for so a lot of things can happen, of course.”