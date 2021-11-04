FINDING FORM? Rodrigo has scored in each of his last two Leeds United outings, ahead of the visit of Leicester City. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

A narrow 2-1 win over Norwich City on Sunday made it two Premier League games unbeaten for Marcelo Bielsa’s men and featured a second goal in as many games for their record signing.

Rodrigo, who netted his first of the season from the penalty spot in the 1-1 Elland Road draw with Wolves, fired in a long-range drive that beat Canaries keeper Tim Krul all too easily.

That goal and Raphinha’s opener moved Leeds out of the relegation zone onto 10 points, ahead of Burnley, Newcastle United and the side they beat at Carrow Road. Rodrigo believes their points haul does not accurately reflect the way the team has played in every game - they should have taken three points from their visit to Newcastle in September and had enough chances to beat Wolves - but they can only respond to misfortune in a positive, proactive manner.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Everyone in pro’ football works to be as high as possible but we know also all the teams work like us,” he said. “I think it’s true that we didn’t start the season well but, in my opinion, it’s also true that we deserve more than we’ve got in this moment.

“We’ve played really good games but didn’t achieve the win. That’s football, we just have to keep working, keep believing and being thankful for the support of our fans; they were really important [at Norwich] again. But the win is here and we’re really happy.”

Rodrigo is yet to show his absolute best this season but scoring in consecutive games can only breed confidence.

Last term, amid injury struggles and contracting Covid-19, he contributed seven goals and a pair of assists and his aim is to continue finding the net with regularity now his 2021/22 duck has been broken.

But, even if he can’t make it three in three, he’ll settle for three points when Leicester City come to Elland Road on Sunday.