Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola reacts during his side's win over Leeds United. Pic: Getty

The Premier League champions made light work of their West Yorkshire visitors at the Etihad stadium on Tuesday evening in top flight action.

Leeds were three goals behind just after the half hour mark and failed to recover on a tough evening across the Pennines.

Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Kevin de Bruyne all found the back of the net before Riyad Mahrez added a fourth four minutes into the second half.

De Bruyne smashed home emphatically from distance to double his tally for the night with defenders John Stones and Nathan Ake getting in on the goalscoring action late on.

Guardiola - who was full of praise for Leeds and Bielsa ahead of kick-off - revealed he was delighted with the stunning three points due to the ability of their counterparts.

"It was a really good game," Guardiola reflected post-match, after inflicting United's worst Premier League defeat in the club's history.

"We dropped five points against Leeds last season, we can't forget that. We did a good job. Ask all of the teams who struggle [against Leeds], look at Chelsea.

"I know how good they are at doing what they do. It is unique. They are the best at it. The tempo and patience we played at was good.

"We tried to prepare well for the game. The players, maybe they felt that it is a more serious team than people think. I know exactly which manager conducts this team.

"The pride they [Leeds] have every game, with every single ball. We saw the game against Chelsea, they deserved to take at least one point. The way they fought, maybe they were a little tired as they played just two days ago.

"That is why I give credit for the victory because I am pretty sure that every opponent knows what it is to play Leeds. The team is performing very well. We are solid in behind, we concede few chances."

Asked about the atmosphere at the Etihad, and particularly the Leeds support in the Whites defeat, Pep said: "Our fans were magnificent. It was sold out. We could feel it all.