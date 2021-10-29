Norwich sit bottom of the table having amassed just two points so far this season but McLean has full belief that his team are capable of working their way up the table.

Scotland international McLean says Sunday's visitors Leeds deserve praise for their style of football which saw the Elland Road side storm to a ninth-placed finish as a newly-promoted side last season.

But United are fourth bottom after nine games of the new season and McLean says his side are capable of matching United's intensity and fully prepared for battle at Carrow Road.

From Norwich City's Scotland international midfielder Kenny McLean, centre, to Leeds United ahead of Sunday's clash against the Whites at Carrow Road.

“Leeds have got a lot of plaudits and rightly so,” said McLean, speaking to OTBC, the club's official matchday programme.

“The way they play is very intense and you can see the intensity that the manager wants them to work under, but we can handle that.

“We play that way as well and we are ready for that battle.

"We have got our own style of play that we need to implement onto the game, that maybe we haven’t done as much as we should have done this season.

"The opposition are always tough, but it is a game we are looking forward to and a battle we are ready for.”

McLean added: "I look at the guys next to me in the changing room and I believe in them.

"I know they are good enough. It is about us sticking together, because that is what is going to get us out of this situation.

“I’m not just saying it because I feel the need to. I believe we can get out of this situation. There is a long way to go, and we will fight for every point, starting Sunday.”

