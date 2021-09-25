Liam Cooper. Pic: Jan Kruger/Getty

Liam Cooper has issued a statement of intent ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League clash at Elland Road.

In his programme notes, the skipper acknowledged the “world-class” opposition that defeated them last time out at Elland Road, and expressed frustration at taking just one point at St James’ Park before thanking the travelling support attending Leeds’ Carabao Cup clash in Fulham on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old then turned his thoughts to the game ahead, as he set out his side’s intentions for the afternoon’s meeting with West Ham.

‘Today we come up against another good team in West Ham,” Cooper wrote.

“But as we do with every game, we go into it believing we can get the three points.”

After five Premier League games, Marcelo Bielsa’s side are without a win, sitting one point above the drop zone in 17th place as they prepare to face West Ham United.

Liam Cooper battles Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Pic: Shaun Botterill/Getty

Meanwhile, David Moyes’ men are without a win in their last three Premier League games.

As he prepares to play his 230th game in a Leeds United shirt, Liam Cooper hopes the Whites can put three points on the board today.

“Having not won in the league this season yet, we are all determined to get the three points,” Cooper wrote.

“There would be nothing better than doing that here today in front of another capacity crowd at Elland Road.”

West Ham United attack at Old Trafford. Pic: Julian Finney/Getty