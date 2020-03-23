Wayne Rooney backs Leeds United's claim to conclude campaign, rules out behind closed doors games

Wayne Rooney believes teams across England like Leeds United should be given the chance to finish the current campaign whenever that may be.

The 34-year-old - who currently plys his trade with Championship rivals Derby County - says that calling a halt to the action as things stand or voiding the season would result in "a lot of legal fights".

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites sit top of the second tier with just nine games of the season remaining and sit one point ahead of West Brom in second and seven points ahead of Fulham in third.

Leeds are looking to end a 16-year wait for Premier League football but have seen their current challenge put on hold until at least April 30 amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

United managing director Angus Kinnear last week stated that the club's preferred option - like the majority of the EFL - was to conclude the season on the pitch once it was safe to do so.

Rooney, though, admits that the fairest way for everyone is to pick up where football left off in front of crowds, adding that he wouldn't be surprised if it took until the end of the calendar year.

"Liverpool will win the Premier League," he wrote in his Sunday Times column.

"Now, as you can imagine, I have Everton fans phoning me up saying: 'The season has to be cancelled!' And, of course, as an Evertonian and someone who played for Manchester United for 13 years, there's a bit in me that thinks that would be good .

"But no. Liverpool have been fantastic. They have put so much work in. They deserve this title. Can you imagine waiting 30 years and then having it taken away like this? The right decision has been made.

"It's also right in terms of promotion and relegation and Champions League places. These issues are so big for the clubs involved that I imagine there would be a lot of legal fights if the season was just abandoned.

"The fair thing is to finish 2019-20 - even if we have to lose next season in the process.

"It wouldn't surprise me if finishing the season takes until the end of 2020. Football, like every other industry, is in unknown territory and, just like every other industry, has to listen to the advice and take all necessary precautions.