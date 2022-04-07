Watford v Leeds United: Jesse Marsch press conference live - Gelhardt, Phillips, Firpo updates
Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch is speaking to the media today ahead of Saturday's crunch clash at fellow Premier League relegation battlers Watford.
Watford have lost four of their last six games and the Hornets only have 22 points but Roy Hodgson's side have a game in hand on fifth-bottom Leeds who are eight points ahead of them.
Jesse Marsch's Whites are now on a three-match unbeaten run having followed up epic victories at home to Norwich City and away at Wolves before the international break with Saturday's 1-1 draw against Southampton at Elland Road.
The Hornets have lost their last eight games at home.
Jesse will be speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference from Thorp Arch at 1pm and you can follow everything that is said at our live blog here.
Watford v Leeds United: Jesse Marsch press conference LIVE
Last updated: Thursday, 07 April, 2022, 13:30
- Whites face Hornets in crunch clash at Vicarage Road on Saturday
- Watford second-bottom, eight points behind Leeds but with game in hand
- Leeds six points clear of drop zone
- Jesse Marsch facing the media at 1pm
That’s it from Jesse, full transcribe of every word to follow
It’s wait and see with Joe Gelhardt
On learning from other managers
“I would say congenial, maye too congenial for me but I appreciate the respect, I call it a shared misery and the respect for that shared misery is pretty strong here in England! It is hard for me to be friendly with competitiors because I want to beat them! I had a really nice talk with Ralph Hasenhuttl and Brendan Rodgers. Dean Smith was mad at me for not shaking his hand but in general I know the respect is so high.”
On meeting with Orta
“Yesterday we had that meeting and we didn’t go into too many details, it was more about educating the scouting department and creating profiles in each position.”
On Illan Meslier
“First of all I think Illan’s talent is massive. He is as good as any young goalkeeper I have ever seen. And then he is a worker, he wants to improve. Marcos has been a good mentor and a teacher for him. Being a last defender is important because we like to be aggressive.”
On Kalvin being back - how much will it come to training and form
“I would say I look at all of it, I am a big believer in that training means something. For an example for me is that Robin Koch has performed very well in training but he hasn’t been reawarded on match day but we know he is there when we need him.”
On wide areas - protecting yourself more
“I wouldn’t totally agree with that. I think that a big part is that the wide areas are not open but we are ready to attack. We are not as expansive as we were in the past. I would say a big reason why we have defended better is that we are not as expansive.”
How difficult was it
“What I would guess and say is that from the first day I came I laid out the tactics and terms and now they have a broader understanding of it we are able to go into more details.”
What did you look at changing?
“It was easy to see the stress on the players’ faces in the matches so I was just trying to relieve the tension.”
On confidence
“There is a confidence that the team believes in themselves more than they did a month ago but the key is to use that to propel ourselves forward.”
On Burnley’s win and the table
“The reality is we are still in a relegation battle, we know that, watching the table doesn’t do anything. The best thing for us is to control ourselves. None of us think that are done or safe.”