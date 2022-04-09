Watford v Leeds United: Early team news, expected line-up, Joe Gelhardt update
Leeds United face a hugely important Premier League clash against Watford at Vicarage Road today and you can keep up to date with all the developments here.
Jesse Marsch's side have built up a three-game unbeaten run, following up epic victories at home to Norwich City and away at Wolves before the international break with a 1-1 draw at home to Southampton.
The seven-point haul left fifth-bottom Leeds six points clear of the drop zone ahead of this weekend's games, even after Burnley's 3-2 win at home to fellow strugglers Everton on Wednesday night.
But all of the sides below the Whites have games in hand, including today's second-bottom hosts Watford who are eight points behind United but having played one game less.
Today's clash at Vicarage Roads marks a true six pointer and Roy Hodgson's hosts have lost their last eight games at home.
Our live blog will keep you up to date with all the developments as the Hornets take on the Whites and beforehand here is the latest team news, expected line ups and YEP prediction.
Leeds United team news
Whites boss Jesse Marsch hopes Joe Gelhardt will be available and only four Whites now remain out injured.
Gelhardt limped out of Monday night's Under 23s win over Crystal Palace in the first half with what Leeds believed to be a dead leg.
He was assessed on Tuesday morning and had not trained all week before Thursday but Marsch was optimistic of having the 19-year-old available to face the Hornets.
Tyler Roberts continues to undergo rehabilitation after a hamstring operation, Junior Firpo is still recovering from a knee problem, Patrick Bamford is out with a foot issue and Jamie Shackleton is nearing a return to full training following a heel setback.
Predicted Leeds line up: Meslier; Ayling, Cooper, Llorente, Dallas; Phillips, Klich; Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo, James.
Watford team news
Teenage winger Kwadwo Baah has returned to full training following a recent ankle problem which has left Hornets boss Roy Hodgson with the full array of options to face Leeds.
Nicolas Nkoulou has also recently returned from a long-term hamstring injury.
YEP prediction: Watford 0 Leeds United 2.
Watford v Leeds United live
Last updated: Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 13:19
- 3pm kick-off at Vicarage Road
- Leeds three games unbeaten, six clear of drop zone
- Hornets second-bottom and lost last eight at home
Is with the Whites. A big boost.
Everton 1-0 up at the break
Against Manchester United at Goodison Park, an Anthony Gordon strike heavily deflected off Harry Maguire. Victory for the Toffees would make a win at Watford even more crucial than it already is.