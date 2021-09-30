Sarr has netted three times this month, scoring a brace as Watford bagged a 3-1 win at Norwich City to give the newly-promoted Hornets their second victory of the new top-flight campaign.

The 23-year-old Senegal international also netted in last weekend's 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle United and the winger is one of six nominees for the division's player of the month award for September.

Sarr has been shortlisted alongside Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin and Liverpool's Mo Salah.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

THRIVING: Watford winger Ismaila Sarr has netted three times this month and also scored in Augusts 3-2 win at home to Aston Villa, above. Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.