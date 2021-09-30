Watford reveal key midfielder is set for five months out as two return for Leeds United clash
Watford have been hit by the news that midfielder Peter Etebo will be out for between four and five months ahead of the visit to face Leeds United.
Etebo - who had featured in all six Premier League games this season so far - tore a quad muscle against Newcastle United last time out and is now set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
The Hornets travel to West Yorkshire on Saturday afternoon in the top flight and will do so without the on-loan midfielder.
Head coach Xisco Munoz has seen his side earn two wins from the club's opening six games of the campaign while the Whites are still searching for a first victory under Marcelo Bielsa in the 2021/22 term.
Midfielder Tom Cleverly, though, is available after being forced off against the Magpies with a suspected concussion.
The 32-year-old has undergone concussion protocols this week and is now fit for selection alongside goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann, who has recovered from a knee issue.
Kiko Femenia is also set to make the trip north along with the rest of the Watford squad following his early substitution against Newcastle.