Watford loanee Peter Etebo has been ruled out for five months. Pic: Getty

Etebo - who had featured in all six Premier League games this season so far - tore a quad muscle against Newcastle United last time out and is now set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Hornets travel to West Yorkshire on Saturday afternoon in the top flight and will do so without the on-loan midfielder.

Head coach Xisco Munoz has seen his side earn two wins from the club's opening six games of the campaign while the Whites are still searching for a first victory under Marcelo Bielsa in the 2021/22 term.

Midfielder Tom Cleverly, though, is available after being forced off against the Magpies with a suspected concussion.

The 32-year-old has undergone concussion protocols this week and is now fit for selection alongside goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann, who has recovered from a knee issue.