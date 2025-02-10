Tom Cleverley’s Watford side face the visit of Championship frontrunners on Tuesday night.

Watford boss Tom Cleverley has paid a big compliment to Leeds United ahead of Tuesday night’s Whites visit with an admission about Daniel Farke’s side and vow.

Nine places and 24 points separate Leeds and Watford in the Championship table in which Farke’s Whites hold a two-point lead in top spot above second-placed Sheffield United.

Watford, meanwhile, still have promotion chances themselves, the Hornets sitting just three points off the play-off places, despite having won just one of their last ten league games.

Cleverley’s tenth-placed side looked all set to bag another victory in Saturday’s clash at Sunderland as they led 2-1 heading into second half stoppage time but the Black Cats netted a late equaliser as the contest ended in a 2-2 draw.

It leaves Watford looking to regain the winning thread against top-of-the-table Leeds, whom Cleverley has praised in admitting his team “strive to be” like Farke’s Whites.

Speaking ahead of the game and as quoted by the club’s official website, Cleverley said: “Leeds are a real seasoned team, they have got real good leaders, lots of quality, Premier League experience, and with that comes consistency and stability, so they are what we strive to be.

“We do have a real young, talented group, and it is about doing those details on a consistent basis that brings you long-term success.”

As Watford took on Sunderland in the league, Whites boss Farke made ten changes to his side on Saturday as Leeds hosted Millwall in the fourth round of the FA Cup and ultimately slipped to a 2-0 defeat.

Asked whether Leeds resting key players would have an impact, Cleverley declared: “Earlier in the season ahead of a game we were the ones who had the fresher legs and I said it doesn’t always work like that, so now the shoe is on the other foot this time.

“We have to have the mindset that goes with that.

“I am wanting us to ride a bit of a wave from the performance [at Sunderland]. Sometimes rhythm in football can be really powerful.

“Although we have not got a rhythm of results, I feel like we are getting into a consistency of rhythm and performance that will eventually bring us results, so I am not reading too much into that.

“Consistency wins you championships - I have said that many times before."

Making a “no doubt” prediction about what to expect in Tuesday night’s clash at Vicarage Road, Cleverley added: "I think the away form in general has been very improved since the start of the season, but now the home form is nowhere near as good, so we need to be resilient mentally to not get stuck in a rut at home like we were last season.

“I have no doubt tomorrow you will see a high energy, determined, quality performance to get the supporters on board, hopefully mirroring something we did against them last season.”