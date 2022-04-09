Watford 0 Leeds United 1 live: Updates and analysis, Raphinha beauty puts Whites in front
Leeds United face a hugely important Premier League clash against Watford at Vicarage Road today and you can keep up to date with all the developments here.
Jesse Marsch's side have built up a three-game unbeaten run, following up epic victories at home to Norwich City and away at Wolves before the international break with a 1-1 draw at home to Southampton.
The seven-point haul left fifth-bottom Leeds six points clear of the drop zone ahead of this weekend's games, even after Burnley's 3-2 win at home to fellow strugglers Everton on Wednesday night.
But all of the sides below the Whites have games in hand, including today's second-bottom hosts Watford who are eight points behind United but having played one game less.
Today's clash at Vicarage Roads marks a true six pointer and Roy Hodgson's hosts have lost their last eight games at home.
Our live blog will keep you up to date with all the developments as the Hornets take on the Whites.
Watford 0 Leeds United 1 live
Last updated: Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:13
- 3pm kick-off at Vicarage Road
- Leeds three games unbeaten, six clear of drop zone
- Hornets second-bottom and lost last eight at home
- One change for Leeds. Koch for Forshaw who is missing
- Phillips on bench along with Gelhardt
Raphinha dazzling
55: Tricky feet and wins a corner
Chance Leeds
54: Raphinha away down the right, crosses for James who is barged off the ball by Kabasele but fairly
Wasted opening
53: Rodrigo tries to play in Raphinha but not enough on the pass which is intercepted
51: Harrison gets in down the left and sends in a fine low cross but no one there and out for a goal kick, that had Bamford all over it
Good header
51: By Llorente but the ball is continually being given away by both sides
Really poor game
50: Scrappy and niggly
CHANCE WATFORD
48: Corner is dipping under the bar , Meslier punches the ball behind but gets a goal kick as he was challenged by Sissoko
Watford corner
47: Won by Dennis after Ayling lost the ball
Early Watford possession
46: Down the left this time, Cooper wins a throw
Back underway
46: A huge half in Leeds’ season, got to see this out