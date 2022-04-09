Watford 0 Leeds United 1 live: Updates and analysis, Raphinha beauty puts Whites in front

Leeds United face a hugely important Premier League clash against Watford at Vicarage Road today and you can keep up to date with all the developments here.

By Lee Sobot
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 3:31 pm

Jesse Marsch's side have built up a three-game unbeaten run, following up epic victories at home to Norwich City and away at Wolves before the international break with a 1-1 draw at home to Southampton.

The seven-point haul left fifth-bottom Leeds six points clear of the drop zone ahead of this weekend's games, even after Burnley's 3-2 win at home to fellow strugglers Everton on Wednesday night.

But all of the sides below the Whites have games in hand, including today's second-bottom hosts Watford who are eight points behind United but having played one game less.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

SATURDAY SHOWDOWN: As relegation battlers Watford and Leeds United lock horns at Vicarage Road, above. Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images.

Today's clash at Vicarage Roads marks a true six pointer and Roy Hodgson's hosts have lost their last eight games at home.

Our live blog will keep you up to date with all the developments as the Hornets take on the Whites.

Watford 0 Leeds United 1 live

Last updated: Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:13

  • 3pm kick-off at Vicarage Road
  • Leeds three games unbeaten, six clear of drop zone
  • Hornets second-bottom and lost last eight at home
  • One change for Leeds. Koch for Forshaw who is missing
  • Phillips on bench along with Gelhardt
Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:13

Raphinha dazzling

55: Tricky feet and wins a corner

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:12

Chance Leeds

54: Raphinha away down the right, crosses for James who is barged off the ball by Kabasele but fairly

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:11

Wasted opening

53: Rodrigo tries to play in Raphinha but not enough on the pass which is intercepted

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:10

Better

51: Harrison gets in down the left and sends in a fine low cross but no one there and out for a goal kick, that had Bamford all over it

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:09

Good header

51: By Llorente but the ball is continually being given away by both sides

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:08

Really poor game

50: Scrappy and niggly

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:06

CHANCE WATFORD

48: Corner is dipping under the bar , Meslier punches the ball behind but gets a goal kick as he was challenged by Sissoko

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:05

Watford corner

47: Won by Dennis after Ayling lost the ball

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:04

Early Watford possession

46: Down the left this time, Cooper wins a throw

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:03

Back underway

46: A huge half in Leeds’ season, got to see this out

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
WatfordRaphinhaPremier LeagueSouthampton