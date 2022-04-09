Watford 0 Leeds United 1 live: Updates and analysis, Raphinha beauty puts Whites in front

Jesse Marsch's side have built up a three-game unbeaten run, following up epic victories at home to Norwich City and away at Wolves before the international break with a 1-1 draw at home to Southampton.

The seven-point haul left fifth-bottom Leeds six points clear of the drop zone ahead of this weekend's games, even after Burnley's 3-2 win at home to fellow strugglers Everton on Wednesday night.

But all of the sides below the Whites have games in hand, including today's second-bottom hosts Watford who are eight points behind United but having played one game less.

SATURDAY SHOWDOWN: As relegation battlers Watford and Leeds United lock horns at Vicarage Road, above. Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images.

Today's clash at Vicarage Roads marks a true six pointer and Roy Hodgson's hosts have lost their last eight games at home.