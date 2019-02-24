Watch the touchline scuffle between Leeds United and Bolton Wanderers which led to Phil Parkinson's red card

The EFL introduced red and yellow cards for misconduct in the technical area this season and Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson became the first coach to be shown a red at Elland Road when referee Tony Harrington sent him off yesterday.

Parkinson was ordered from the dug-out at the end of a melee which involved numerous players and began after a heavy foul by Bolton striker Josh Magennis on Leeds United full-back Gjanni Alioski.

Magennis and Bolton midfielder Joe Williams were both booked while Parkinson was critical afterwards of Mateusz Klich and Pontus Jansson, saying both had been guilty of whipping up the confrontation.

Parkinson is likely to incur a touchline ban for his part in the incident while the Football Association could consider bringing disciplinary charges against Leeds and Bolton.

Marcelo Bielsa remained impassive throughout the brawl, more concerned with the condition of Alioski.

Speaking afterwards, Parkinson said: "It was a melee, one of their players (Klich) has poured a drinks bottle over one of our player’s head. Both sets of staff have gone into separate them as you don’t want it to escalate into anything.

"I had a go at Pontus, saying he instigated it by running over. There were about 15 people in amongst it trying to keep it calm and he (the referee) has decided to pick me out.”