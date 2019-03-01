WATCH: Superfan Josh Warrington offers verdict on Leeds United’s promotion chances ahead of crucial tie against West Brom

Leeds United superfan Josh Warrington said the club's players have the chance to become heroes if they win promotion to the Premier League.

Warrington was picking up his Sporting Pride of Leeds Award at the First Direct Arena last night.

Josh Warrington picking up the Sporting Pride of Leeds Award at the First Direct Arena.

The 28-year-old featherweight said: “We can still go up automatic but we’re Leeds United - we never make anything easy.

Asked what more the team needed to do, he said: “More belief, more focus. It seems like they are a bit tense at the minute so just go out there like you started the season. Relax and enjoy it and play the football you know you can play and it’ll come.

“Grind and dig deep lads. It’s been a tiring season already. They’ve given a lot, but 12 games to go. This is it - it’s 12 cup finals. They can become legends by taking us back to where we belong. We’ve had some hard painful year. Be a hero, give it all for 90 minutes, and then the next 90 minutes and then next 90 minutes and hopefully we’ll be back there.”