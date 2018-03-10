WATCH: Paul Heckingbottom's post-match Reading press conference

Share this article
0
Have your say

Leeds United manager Paul Heckingbottom speaks to the media following Saturday's 2-2 draw with Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

Watch the press conference in FULL above.

Paul Heckingbottom watched his side earn a point in a 2-2 draw at Reading on Saturday afternoon.

Paul Heckingbottom watched his side earn a point in a 2-2 draw at Reading on Saturday afternoon.

FRUSTRATION: For Leeds United's Adam Forshaw, left, and Samu Saiz, right, after Reading open the scoring but both players had decent games on the figures.

Reading 2 Leeds United 2: Forshaw still seeking first Whites win but impressing on the figures