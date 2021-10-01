WATCH - Marcelo Bielsa's pre-Watford press conference in full on Kalvin Phillips future amid reported Manchester United interest, injuries and Junior Firpo rating
Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa held another lengthy chat with the media ahead of Saturday's clash against Watford and you can watch his pre-match press conference in full here.
The Whites boss was faced with questions about a wide range of topics over his Thursday lunchtime press briefing, and the future of United's England international star Kalvin Phillips was top of the list amid reported interest in the midfielder from Manchester United.
Bielsa also delivered his latest news team news and injuries update ahead of Saturday afternoon's home clash against Watford who already have two Premier League victories in the bag.
Leeds, though, are still seeking their first win of the new top-flight campaign and Bielsa was asked how he was feeling about the search for a first triumph going into a seventh game, and the importance of landing that success in the last fixture before the international break.
Bielsa's press conference lasted nearly 50 minutes so make yourself a drink, sit back and hear everything said by United's Argentine head coach ahead of Saturday's 3pm kick-off against the Hornets.