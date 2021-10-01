The Whites boss was faced with questions about a wide range of topics over his Thursday lunchtime press briefing, and the future of United's England international star Kalvin Phillips was top of the list amid reported interest in the midfielder from Manchester United.

Bielsa also delivered his latest news team news and injuries update ahead of Saturday afternoon's home clash against Watford who already have two Premier League victories in the bag.

Leeds, though, are still seeking their first win of the new top-flight campaign and Bielsa was asked how he was feeling about the search for a first triumph going into a seventh game, and the importance of landing that success in the last fixture before the international break.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MUCH TO DISCUSS: For Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, above, at his pre-Watford press conference. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.