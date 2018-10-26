WATCH: Leeds United winger Jack Harrison meets the media ahead of Nottingham Forest clash Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Leeds United winger Jack Harrison meets the media ahead of Saturday's Championship clash with Nottingham Forest at Elland Road. Watch what he had to say in FULL above. Leeds United winger Jack Harrison (right). Leeds United v Nottingham Forest: Why Marcelo Bielsa believes Leeds United's league position to be false