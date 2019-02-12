Watch Leeds United winger Hadi Sacko's blistering strike on his home debut for Ankaragücü

Hadi Sacko has drifted quietly through the past 18 months of his career, making barely a splash at Leeds United last season and failing to profit from a loan at Las Palmas.

Las Palmas were so unimpressed by the winger that they cut short his season-long loan to Spain last month, leaving Sacko to find another club. He has a year-and-a-half left on his contract at Elland Road but was jettisoned by Marcelo Bielsa in the summer and is unlikely to play for Leeds again.

Sacko found a new home in Turkey before the January deadline, joining Super Lig side MKE Ankaragücü until the end of the season, and the Mali international emerged from obscurity with a blistering effort on his home debut last night, scoring the second goal in a 3-0 win over Kasimpasa.

Sacko’s strike from 25 yards - in off the crossbar after beating goalkeeping Ramazan Kose - was his first goal in open play in any competition since Leeds’ won 4-1 at Preston North End under Garry Monk on Boxing Day in 2016.

Ankaragücü’s victory - only their seventh of the campaign - edged the club out of Super Lig’s relegation zone.

Afterwards, Sacko dedicated his goal to Emiliano Sala, the Cardiff City striker who died in a plane crash off the coast of France last month, writing on Twitter: “That was for you.”